Brentford have joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest in-demand defender Joe Worrall this summer, according to The Sun on Sunday (27/06/21, p61).

According to The Sun on Sunday (27/06/21, p61), Burnley remain a long-term admirer of Worrall and the Clarets are still interested in securing his services despite having signed Nathan Collins from Stoke City. However, it is believed that they do not want to enter into an auction for the 24-year-old.

There have also been reports this summer that newly-promoted Norwich City are interested in making a potential move for Worrall as the Canaries look to bring in reinforcements to help them survive in the Premier League.

While West Ham have also been credited with a potential interest in the defender as David Moyes looks to add one new option to his defensive ranks during the transfer window.

The latest report from The Sun on Sunday (27/06/21, p61) reveals that Brentford have now entered the race to secure Worrall’s signature this summer. That comes with the bees wanting to strengthen their defence ahead of their first season in the Premier League.

The verdict

This would be a brilliant potential signing for Nottingham Forest to make this summer, with Worrall a player that has shown he is ready to make the step-up to the Premier League with a strong of impressive and commanding performances for the Reds in the Championship in the last few years.

Worrall is someone that would fit perfectly into their system as he has composure in possession and also is a reliable and consistent defender that rarely makes mistakes at the back. That would see him be an invaluable option to Thomas Frank as he aims to build a side capable of surviving the drop in the top-flight.

Given the other sides that are interested in Worrall, it would be a major coup for Brentford if they could pull this signing off. However, you would expect it to be very difficult for them to do so and Nottingham Forest will also be doing all they can to ensure that he remains with them for next season.