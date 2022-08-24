Newcastle’s transfer stance over Watford man revealed after they strike £60m agreement for attacker

Newcastle United are still keen on signing Watford’s Joao Pedro despite agreeing a deal to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for around £60m.

It’s no secret that Eddie Howe is keen to bring in a new attacker ahead of the deadline and the Magpies have been in talks with the Hornets for the past week or so as they seek to win the race to sign Pedro.

Therefore, it was a surprise to see today that they had moved for Isak, with the Swedish international set to join in a club-record deal.

However, reporter Ben Jacobs has confirmed that the pursuit of Pedro remains on track, with Newcastle targeting the two attacking additions in the next week.

The Tyneside outfit are set to be without Callum Wilson after he picked up a hamstring injury in the 3-3 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, although the full extent of his issue has yet to be confirmed by Howe.

Pedro has missed the past two Watford games with a slight calf issue, and it remains to be seen if he features against QPR this weekend.

The verdict

Even if Newcastle didn’t come in for Pedro it appears there is plenty of interest in the player from elsewhere, so Watford are still going to face a huge battle to keep the forward beyond this transfer window.

From the perspective of the player, the chance to move to St. James’ Park is going to appeal and he will be glad that Isak’s move hasn’t changed the situation.

So, this is one to monitor in the coming days and you would expect a deal to be reached shortly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.