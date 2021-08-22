Newcastle’s transfer stance on Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town target revealed

Newcastle United are said to be keen on loaning out midfielder Matty Longstaff to the club who can offer the most cash towards the player’s wages, as per a recent post on Twitter by football journalist Alan Nixon.

The likes of Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town are all said to be interested in the 21-year-old who is currently out of favour under Steve Bruce at St James’ Park.

Longstaff quickly burst onto the scene after progressing to first team level from Newcastle’s academy but has seen his development somewhat stunted by the Premier League club of late.

Newcastle. Want best cash offer towards Matty Longstaff wages. Sheff U Blackburn Blackpool Huddersfield among those interested. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 22, 2021

The midfielder was only afforded five senior appearances last term and now appears destined for the exit door in some capacity, particularly after the Magpies signed Joe Willock on a permanent deal from Arsenal.

Originally born in Rotherham, Longstaff is now into the final 12 months of his current contract in the North East and faces a somewhat uncertain future.

The Verdict

This would be a smart addition for the Blades to make as there is a chance that Sander Berge could still depart Bramall Lane before the window’s deadline on the 31st of this month.

Longstaff is a player who has slightly lost his way over the past year or so and a loan move to the Sky Bet Championship could reinvigorate his stuttering career.

He is still at an age where he can greatly develop with a full season under his belt and therefore the chance to play under a manager like Slavisa Jokanovic shouldn’t be sniffed at.

Sheffield United are definitely still in the market for new additions and this would be a move that would make a lot of sense from both a tactical and financial point of view as clubs continue to monitor Berge’s situation in the Steel City.