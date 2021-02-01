Newcastle’s stance on midfielder detailed amid Championship interest

Newcastle United have reportedly rejected enquiries from Championship clubs over a potential deal for midfielder Elliot Anderson after informing the 18-year-old he would get more chances with the first team.

The teenager came off the bench to make his senior debut against Arsenal in the FA Cup in January and has been part of Steve Bruce’s Premier League squad five times this term, though he’s not featured beyond a 3-minute substitute appearance in the 3-0 league defeat to the Gunners.

With the winter transfer deadline almost upon us, it appears Anderson has become the target for significant interest from the second tier.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle’s Lee Ryder, Newcastle have resisted approaches from multiple Championship sides over the 18-year-old.

It is understood he has been informed that he will be given more chances with Bruce’s first team.

A product of the Magpies academy system, the teenager is believed to have impressed in senior training sessions this term and is clearly highly thought of, having recently penned a new contract that is set to keep him at St James Park until 2024.

The Scotland U19 international has continued to turn heads with his appearances for the age-group sides as well, scoring six times in eight games for the U23s – two of which came against EFL clubs in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Verdict

Championship clubs have had lots of success taking Premier League youngsters on loan and there’s clearly a lot to like about Anderson, so it’s no surprise that there’s been a lot of interest.

It seems likely the enquiries were concerning loan moves but up to this point, Newcastle’s stance has been firm and clear – they want him to remain at the club.

Whether that will change in the last few hours of the window remains to be seen but you feel it is unlikely unless a loan is something the player is determined to secure.