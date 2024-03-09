Highlights Newcastle looking to permanently sell Ryan Fraser this summer due to falling out of favour under Eddie Howe.

Fraser has been a key contributor for Southampton in the Championship, but injury has impacted promotion push.

Southampton optimistic about securing a permanent deal, but wage negotiations with Newcastle could be a hurdle.

Newcastle United are hopeful of securing a permanent transfer with Southampton for Ryan Fraser this summer, according to Chronicle Live.

Fraser is currently out on loan with the Saints from the Premier League side, having fallen down the pecking order at St. James’ Park.

The Scot is no longer considered an important part of the first team squad under Eddie Howe, and the hope now is that he can be sold at the end of the season.

Fraser has proven an important part of the Saints’ squad this year as the club fights for promotion to the top flight.

While injured at the moment, he has featured 30 times in the Championship so far this term, contributing six goals and two assists.

Ryan Fraser transfer latest

It is believed that Newcastle are keen to offload Fraser’s wages from their books, with the winger currently earning £70,000 per week from the Magpies.

The top flight club are looking to ease their financial situation in order to allow for investment back into the first team squad this summer.

Newcastle have to be wary of the league’s profit and sustainability rules, with clubs under threat of a points deduction should they fail to comply.

Fraser’s loan spell has been considered a success, and the club is optimistic that they can also earn a fee for a permanent deal to the south coast this summer.

Southampton are understood to be happy with the player’s progress during his time at St. Mary’s and are keen to keep him beyond this temporary stint.

Fraser is also pleased with his time with the Saints, where he has been receiving regular game time in the Championship.

The 30-year-old still has one year remaining on his current Newcastle contract, but should be available for a relatively cut-rate price.

Southampton's top goal contributors

Southampton's top 5 Championship goals + assists (per Fbref.com, as of March 9th) Player name Goals Assists Total 1 Adam Armstrong 17 11 28 2 Che Adams 10 3 13 3 Stuart Armstrong 3 6 9 4 Samuel Edozie 6 3 9 5 Ryan Fraser 6 3 9

Fraser is among the top five contributors to goals in the Southampton squad as they pursue promotion to the Premier League this year.

His six goals and two assists puts him in the top five for Russell Martin’s squad in the Championship.

The Saints are hoping to gain their place back in the top flight at the first attempt this year, but have fallen behind their rivals for an automatic promotion place in recent weeks.

Fraser’s injury has come as a blow in their pursuit of a top two spot, but he is expected back to fitness soon.

Permanent Southampton deal for Fraser makes sense

Fraser is likely going to be available for a relatively low fee, so negotiating with Newcastle shouldn’t be a problem.

That the Magpies have such financial concerns should be to Southampton’s advantage.

However, Fraser’s wages could present a bigger issue, as it is difficult to imagine the Saints offering anything close to the £70,000-a-week he is on at Newcastle.

If an agreement can be reached over his pay, then this should be a smooth deal to complete at the end of the season.

Perhaps failure to gain promotion could stand in the way of a move, but Fraser seems happy at the club so this may not deter him from signing permanently either.