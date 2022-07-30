Newcastle’s Eddie Howe hands Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom fresh setback

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has indicated that Elliot Anderson is likely to stay at the Premier League club this summer despite EFL interest but suggested a decision is yet to be made.

Anderson caught the eye while on loan with Bristol Rovers in the second half of 2021/22 and has been given a chance to prove himself by Howe during pre-season.

There are a host of clubs seemingly ready to snap him up should Newcastle decide another loan is the best course of action – with Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday, and West Bromwich Albion reportedly amongst them.

But the 19-year-old played a starring role in his side’s 1-0 win against Atalanta in a friendly at St James’ Park yesterday and, speaking to Chronicle Live after the game, Howe provided a fresh update on his situation.

“It’s a very good question,” said the Magpies boss when pressed on the teenager’s situation.

“I will sit here, and answer the questions but no decision will be made on a loan until the end of the window.

“But as it stands it looks like he is going to stay. He did well for the penalty and could have scored.

“In pre-season he has got better and better. I knew his quality and last year we couldn’t give him an opportunity. He came back a better player from Bristol Rovers.”

The Verdict

Howe’s latest update is a setback for the likes of Millwall, Wednesday, and West Brom as it highlights once again that Newcastle are leaning toward keeping Anderson at the club this season.

He’s made it clear that a full decision is yet to be made but the 19-year-old’s eye-catching display against Atalanta yesterday showed that he could be a useful player for the Premier League side this season – even if just as a bit-part player off the bench.

Anderson is the sort of bright attacking midfielder that could change a game as a substitute and the shift to five changes per games increases his chances of featuring.

Newcastle have to weigh up how many opportunities he is likely to get in 2022/23 and whether it would be better for his development to be loaned out again.

You’d imagine that if a loan is sanctioned, it will be very close to the end of the window.