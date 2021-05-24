Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin sends dig at Fulham as Championship football looms

Fulham will now prepare for life back in the Championship after their Premier League campaign came to an end yesterday.

Scott Parker’s side, along with West Bromwich Albion, have been relegated after their first season back in the top-flight, and will join Sheffield United in the Championship next season.

The Cottagers were unable to end their season on a high, with goals from Joe Willock and Fabian Schar securing a 2-0 away win for Newcastle United on Sunday.

Allan Saint-Maximin is never shy on social media, and over the course of the weekend, he sent digs to both Sunderland and Fulham.

The dig he sent to Fulham was in relation to a tweet the Cottagers put out in 2016, when they beat Newcastle 1-0 on the opening day of the season, before sending a message to Newcastle saying “Welcome to the @SkyBetChamp”.

The Frenchman has now trawled back through the archives and found that tweet, before quoting it and digging at their relegation.

The Verdict

I don’t really see the point in this.

Newcastle were a massive club in the Championship and they steamrolled their way to promotion under Rafa Benitez in 2016/17.

A lot has gone on since then, and even though they ended the season strongly, it’s not as if Newcastle have had a lot to shout about this season.

Saint-Maximin has been a bright spark for them, but massive improvements are needed if they are to get back to anywhere near where their fans think they should be.