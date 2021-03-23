Newcastle? West Ham? The potential paths for Adam Armstrong as transfer rumours swirl

As the summer transfer window approaches, one man who looks as though he could have a big decision to make come the end of the season, is Blackburn Rovers’ striker Adam Armstrong.

Having scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, Armstrong looks well set to be a man in demand when the transfer market reopens at the end of the season, with a number of Premier League clubs credited with an interest in the attacker.

With his contract at Blackburn also set to expire at the end of next season, this could be Rovers’ last chance to receive a fee for the 24-year-old, meaning they may be tempted to cut their losses on Armstrong this summer.

But just which of those reportedly interested clubs could be the best destination for Armstrong beyond the end of this season?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the potential career paths that could open up for the striker in the summer transfer window.

West Ham

One club who are said to be interested in Armstrong, and who would no doubt be an appealing destination for the striker, are West Ham.

The Hammers are among the clubs who have been credited with an interest in Armstrong in recent months, and following a hugely impressive campaign that has seen them challenge for a Champions League place, that opportunity to compete in European football could be tempting for the striker.

Indeed, with West Ham lacking any centre forward alternative for Michail Antonio, meaning there could be plenty of opportunities for Armstrong were he to move to the London Stadium, considering both the potential extra requirements if they secure qualification for Europe, and Antonio’s history of fitness issues, this is a move that does seem enticing for the 24-year-old.

Newcastle United

Another club whose reported interest in Armstrong will no doubt have caught the attention of the striker himself, is Newcastle United.

Having come through the youth ranks at the Magpies, Armstrong was limited to just a handful of senior appearances for Newcastle, before being loaned, and later sold, to Blackburn in 2018.

The chance to return to his boyhood club to finish what he started all those years has to be tempting for Armstrong, however, while the club are apparently willing to pursue him even if they are relegated this season, you have to wonder whether the striker may be concerned about a return to St James’, given there may be a risk he could find himself back in the Championship sooner than he would want.

Brighton

A third option that Armstrong may be able to consider come the summer, comes in the form of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Seagulls are another club who are reportedly keen on a deal for the striker, with Armstrong considered to be a more natural finisher than any other player currently at The AMEX Stadium.

Given Brighton’s need for goals, that does suggest that Armstrong could get regular football – which would no doubt work in the south-coast club’s favour in this transfer battle – although the fact that they themselves generally find themselves battling at the wrong end of the Premier League table could be a concern for the 24-year-old.