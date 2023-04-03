Burnley are interested in taking Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis back to Turf Moor in the summer either on a loan or permanent deal, according to 90min.

The Englishman has been a key player for the Clarets when fit and available, starting alongside Jordan Beyer regularly during the early stages of the campaign and playing a big part in guiding the club to the top of the Championship table.

Making 30 appearances in all competitions this term, he has only been prevented from appearing more due to an injury setback he picked up during the early stages of 2023, but made his return on Friday evening against Sunderland and played a full 90 minutes.

Brentford, Fulham, Newcastle United and West Ham also in the race

However, the Clarets aren't the only team looking to secure his services this summer with current Premier League quartet Brentford, Fulham, Newcastle and West Ham all believed to have him on their radar at this stage.

Eddie Howe's Magpies are reportedly keen to add to their defence this summer and Harwood-Bellis could potentially come in to provide more depth at St James' Park, although it's currently unclear how much playing time he would win on Tyneside.

Newcastle could, however, be involved in Europe next season as they continue to fly high in the top flight, potentially providing him with the opportunity to shine in several competitions.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' stance

The young defender is still keen to try and force his way into Pep Guardiola's first-team plans at the Etihad Stadium - but has realised that his game time may be limited at his parent club once again next season.

With this in mind, the 21-year-old could potentially be willing to leave the club on loan again, although it remains to be seen who will come out on top in this race for his signature.

One thing is for certain: he won't be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Man City, with Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte and Manuel Akanji currently at the Etihad.

Who should Taylor Harwood-Bellis sign for during the summer?

He should certainly be looking to move away from City again because he needs to be playing every week if he wants to fulfil his potential.

After going out on several temporary spells though, this summer may be the best time for him to leave permanently and try to settle elsewhere, because that will surely help his development.

With the Clarets set to be in the top tier next season, joining his current loan side again may be a safe bet in terms of getting regular playing time, something he may not be guaranteed elsewhere.

West Ham aren't even guaranteed to be in the top flight next season so he shouldn't be considering a move there just yet and it will be interesting to see whether he would play regularly at Newcastle.

The Cottagers seem to be a side on the rise under Marco Silva so that's another attractive potential destination - but you just feel a return to Turf Moor would be beneficial for him because he's already settled in there and should fit back in nicely.