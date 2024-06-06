Newcastle United have decided to switch their goalkeeping intentions to Burnley’s James Trafford, as per The Northern Echo.

The Magpies will be looking to strengthen their side this summer after a disappointing Premier League campaign that saw them fail to qualify for Europe.

Meanwhile, Burnley are preparing for life back in the Championship after putting up a fight but not doing enough to remain in the top flight.

The Clarets have already lost manager Vincent Kompany, and like any team that suffers relegation, they could be about to lose one or two key players this summer.

Trafford is a player that is expected to receive interest, and it now appears as though Newcastle are making him a priority when it comes to strengthening their goalkeeping department.

Newcastle United are turning their attention to James Trafford

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle United have made strengthening their goalkeeping department a main priority this summer, after Loris Karius was released and there are doubts over the future of Martin Dubravka.

The report states that the Magpies have held talks over signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgo Mamardashvili, but they have been put off by the La Liga club’s valuation.

Therefore, Newcastle have now turned their attention to Burnley’s James Trafford, whom they see as a viable option, as he will be available for a much lower price than Valenica wants for their goalkeeper.

James Trafford's 2023/24 Premier League stats for Burnley Matches played 28 Goals conceded 62 Goals conceded per game 2.2 Goals conceded from inside the box 50 Goals conceded from outside the box 12 Saves made 106 Penalty saves 0/5 Average rating 6.99 Stats as per Sofascore.com

The report goes on to add that Burnley’s owners are insisting there will not be a fire sale following relegation, but it is expected that Trafford will be one player likely to leave before their Championship campaign kicks off.

It is believed that the Magpies have already held preliminary talks to make their interest in the Burnley shotstopper known. Current number one Nick Pope turned 32 in April and the Premier League side want a goalkeeper succession plan in place for when the time is right.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in James Trafford

James Trafford is currently away on international duty with England as the national team prepares to play their final warm-up match before Euro 2024 gets underway.

It is expected that the Burnley man will miss out on the final squad, but that isn’t stopping teams from England and abroad from being interested in the goalkeeper.

It was reported earlier in the week that Bayern Munich are interested in signing Trafford, which may not be a surprise given Kompany is now their new manager.

That same report also credited Newcastle and Liverpool with interest in the player, as they both weigh up their situations in goal.

While it has also been reported that Chelsea are interested in the former Manchester City man, they are prepared to pay £20 million to sign him.

James Trafford needs to be patient when it comes to transfer move

It is probably not a surprise that James Trafford is attracting transfer interest this summer, as while he had an up-and-down season with Burnley, he is a young player who has a bright future ahead of him.

Trafford is highly rated in the game, and his involvement in England proves that despite being part of a Burnley team that was relegated.

Trafford is in a position where he doesn’t need to rush his next decision; he needs to make sure that he is playing as much football as he can.

The concern with joining a team like Newcastle is that they already have Nick Pope there, and he is likely to continue being the first choice when he is fit. Therefore, Trafford needs to be patient and only make a move when he knows it is the right thing for his career, and that could mean staying at Burnley for a little longer.