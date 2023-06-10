Leicester City stars Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes aren't on Newcastle United's list of targets for the summer transfer window, according to yesterday's report from the Daily Mail.

The same report has stated that the Magpies are keeping an eye on the three relegated clubs though, with Leeds United, Leicester and Southampton all having assets that could be of interest to them during the upcoming window.

Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnoto are just two of several Leeds players likely to attract plenty of interest during the summer. Tielemens, Barnes and James Maddison will be wanted men this summer and in terms of who Southampton have, Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse will be the subject of many more transfer rumours.

All three relegated teams will need to balance the books as they adapt to the financial conditions of the Championship - and with this - there could be some bargains available for Newcastle to pursue.

The Daily Mail believes Eddie Howe will be restricted this summer, with £75m to spend. That isn't a huge amount compared to some peoples' expectations of what the budget would be.

Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes' situation

Tielemens is confirmed to be leaving the King Power Stadium on the expiration of his contract this summer - and with that - the Foxes won't be able to generate a transfer fee for him.

Barnes, however, still has two years left on his contract and that puts the relegated side in a strong position to secure a sizeable amount of money for his services.

Although their negotiating position may have been weakened slightly by their relegation, his contract situation is a real positive for Leicester.

Should Newcastle United change their stance on Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes?

They should probably be taking a closer look at Tielemans because he's available for free and will be one of the bargains of the summer for the side that wins his signature.

At 26, he could still have a decade left in football and that's one key reason why the Magpies should be considering him as an option.

In their enjoy long-lasting success, Newcastle need to recruit players who won't just be assets in the short term, but can contribute in the long term too and the Belgian fits into that category.

In terms of Barnes, he shouldn't be on their radar unless they can recruit him for a reasonably cheap fee because it would be difficult to see the Foxes letting a key player like him go for cheap, especially if other crucial first-teamers including Maddison leave.

Newcastle need to ensure they are making their budget stretch as far as they can.