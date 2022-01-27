Newcastle United’s transfer pursuit could be a massive boost at Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic could be looking at earning a seven-figure sum should Dan Burn depart Brighton & Hove Albion for Tyneside this month, as per a report from Wigan Today.

Newcastle United have been linked with a £10 million move for the defender’s services, with Burn a boyhood supporter of the Magpies.

Brighton signed the towering defender from Wigan for £4 million back in 2018, with Wigan Today’s report stating that the Latics have between a 15% and 20% sell-on clause on any profit of the sale.

Given the short time left in this window, it remains to be seen if any of the funds generated would go towards any further transfer business in Lancashire.

The report says that Wigan will also be keeping a close eye on Kieffer Moore and his situation at Cardiff City, with Bournemouth looking to strike a deal over the next few days.

Wigan also have a sell-on clause in place for the sale of the Wales international.

The verdict

It has been an excellent season for the Latics thus far, and it could get even better if these two deals go through before the window slams shut on Monday evening.

Wigan have done some excellent bits of business during the window and possess a squad that is more than capable of going on and securing promotion back to the Championship.

The funds generated, if these two deals go through, could then be excellent if Wigan are promoted and could help solidify themselves in the Championship.

All things considered, it is an excellent position for Wigan to be in right now.