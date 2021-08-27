Newcastle United’s Steve Bruce confirms Matty Longstaff’s next move amid Nottingham Forest, Sheff Utd interest

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Matty Longstaff is set to join Aberdeen amid interest from the Championship.

The likes of Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United were linked with the young midfielder, who has fallen out of favour at St. James’ Park.

Longstaff had a tough 2020/21 season with injuries, and was limited to only four Premier League starts last term.

The midfielder is yet to feature under Steve Bruce for the Magpies this season, with a loan move now in the offing for him.

Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United were said to have made loan approaches for Longstaff, with Blackburn and Huddersfield also hovering.

But despite interest from English sides, a move to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen is in the pipeline for the 21-year-old, Steve Bruce has confirmed.

He said in this morning’s press conference: “We’ve said it’s important for him to go and play football so it’s a great opportunity for him to do that. Aberdeen have put their offer on the table and it looks like he’s going to accept it.”

Forest have recently added James Garner to their midfield in the last week, after the midfielder arrived on loan from Manchester United for the season.

The Verdict

It’s an interesting move for Longstaff as it looked as if a move to the Championship would be in the offing for him.

But a move to Scotland brings a different lifestyle and obviously a different country, so it could be a great experience for him, especially at his age.

He will want to be play regularly, and maybe at the likes of Forest or Sheffield United he wouldn’t have been guaranteed regular playing time.

That has to be the priority for a player of his age at the moment.