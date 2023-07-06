Journalist Dean Jones has revealed Newcastle United’s stance in their Tino Livramento chase.

The Southampton defender has emerged as a primary transfer target for the Magpies this summer.

However, Jones has claimed that there is a big gap in valuation between the two clubs that could scupper the deal.

Eddie Howe is looking to improve on his first team squad in preparation for a campaign that will involve Champions League football returning to St. James’ Park for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Newcastle have already added Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali to their ranks in a multi-million pound move from AC Milan.

But the club have now turned their attention to Livramento in order to bolster their defensive options.

Who is Tino Livramento?

The Southampton defender spent the majority of last season on the sidelines after a poor injury kept him out of action for nearly a full year.

The full back made his return to the team in the closing weeks of the campaign, but was only capable of making two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

His absence was felt throughout the season, with the Saints ultimately succumbing to relegation with a 20th place finish in the table.

The 20-year-old made 28 appearances in the league in 2021-22, forming a key part of Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side as they finished 15th.

Livramento was signed from Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £5 million.

The Englishman impressed in his breakout campaign before being put on the sidelines through injury.

Despite missing the last year of action, he has still attracted suitors this summer which only serves to highlight the promise he showed with his performances prior to his absence.

How much is Tino Livramento worth?

It has been claimed that Southampton have placed a £50 million valuation on the player ahead of summer interest.

The high valuation has come as a response to a sell-on clause that Chelsea hold in their deal to sell the player to the Saints.

Any potential agreement to sell the defender will see the Blues earn a significant share of the profits, which works on a sliding scale depending on the size of the fee received.

However, Newcastle have baulked at the £50 million asking price, with Jones claiming that the Premier League wouldn’t even consider paying half of that.

"Newcastle wouldn't even pay half of that, to be honest with you,” said Jones, via GiveMeSport.

“They're not looking at that sort of valuation around Livramento or anyone in that area of the pitch."

Is Tino Livramento worth £50 million?

Livramento displayed a lot of talent and potential prior to his injury that, if he had continued his development over this year, could have seen him become worth £50 million.

However, his injury issues raise serious questions over his current ability that makes it way too big of a risk to spend big signing him right now.

It was initially reported that Newcastle were eyeing a deal closer to the £15 million mark, which would’ve been a good enough deal to make the risk worth taking.

But with Southampton valuing him way higher than that, it appears that this deal is as good as dead for the time being.