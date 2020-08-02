Newcastle United’s pursuit of European defender ‘leaves door open’ for West Ham to land QPR man

Queens Park Rangers’ Ryan Manning has been linked with a handful of Premier League clubs, but Newcastle United could seemingly be dropping out.

It comes after Steve Bruce’s side have been linked with Sassuolo’s Rogerio. The Brazilian left-back is a product of the Juventus academy and a player known to scouts across Europe.

With the Magpies having declared an interest in Manning previously, but now eyeing up Rogerio, it leaves the door wide open for other suitors to try and lure him from West London.

Perhaps the team likeliest to land Manning this summer is West Ham. David Moyes’ side have been linked with any and every Championship player over the past few weeks, with their interest in Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson looking as though it’s come to an end.

West Ham then, given Newcastle’s diverted interest and their own attention coming off of Robinson, could kick-start Manning’s Premier League move.

But it’s not only West Ham that have been tipped with the Irishman – Southampton were keen on him earlier in the season, with both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace having previously stated an interest too.

But for all the papers know, Manning could yet remain at QPR.

The verdict

Manning showed this season, particularly after the restart, that he’s one of the best attacking full-backs in the division. QPR will be desperate to hold on to him but given the right offer, he’ll likely be on his way.

With Newcastle turning their attention elsewhere it opens the door for all of Southampton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth but especially West Ham, who look to be the most keen on a move for Manning this summer.