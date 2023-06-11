Newcastle United’s stance on James Maddison has become clearer.

According to The Northern Echo, the Magpies are hoping to seal a deal for the Leicester City playmaker.

The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with the Foxes, and it's widely expected that he will move on in the window.

How concrete is Newcastle United’s interest in James Maddison?

The Champions League side are optimistic that an agreement can be reached with Leicester and Maddison over a move this transfer window.

It is understood that, without player sales, Newcastle will have a transfer budget of roughly £100 million, which they intend to use to sign a number of players.

This has led to Eddie Howe targeting the England international, who they see as an affordable option.

Maddison's contract situation means Leicester will want to avoid potentially losing him as a free agent in 12 months’ time.

Who is interested in James Maddison?

But their pursuit of the midfielder is being complicated by the interest shown by Tottenham Hotspur, who could drive up the price of the player with a bidding war.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to sign Maddison following his arrival as the new Spurs manager.

While Maddison is said to be interested in a move to London, the appeal of European football could still sway things in Newcastle’s favour.

Newcastle are also targeting Scott McTominay and Moises Caicedo, as they look to beef up their squad.

How much is James Maddison worth?

This only further strengthens Newcastle’s desire to sign Maddison, who could be available for £40 million, even though a £60 million price tag has been touted.

The interest elsewhere from Spurs could drive that price closer to the £60 million mark, which the Foxes will be hoping for.

Midfield is seen as the key area in which Howe wants to improve his first team squad this summer, so expect Newcastle to go all out in their attempts to sign the attacking midfielder.

Should Leicester City cash-in on James Maddison?

Maddison will need to be sold this summer as losing him as a free agent would be a huge loss for Leicester.

The financial situation at the club is also in a position where Leicester cannot afford to let players go for nothing.

If they can drive a bidding war for the 26-year-old, then a fee in excess of £40 million could be reinvested back into improving the first team squad.

It is going to be a busy summer ahead at the King Power, so getting these big-name sales done early should help the club turn its attention to incoming signings.