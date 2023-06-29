Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has claimed he wants North East rivals Sunderland to be back in the Premier League.

The England international believes it would be good "to have a big derby in the league again" but has insisted he was not supporting the Black Cats in last season's Championship play-offs.

Trippier made the move to St James' Park in January 2022, the first window after the Saudi PIF's big-money takeover at Newcastle, and has been a central figure in the club's rise under Eddie Howe.

The Mags finished fourth in the Premier League last season and will be playing in the Champions League as a result but there will be no Tyne-Wear derby in the top flight next term after Sunderland lost to eventual winners Luton Town in the 2022/23 Championship play-offs.

When was the last Newcastle v Sunderland derby?

That means that along with the majority of the Newcastle and Sunderland squads, Trippier has never experienced a Tyne-Wear derby.

Though the two clubs have faced off at age-group level and in the EFL Trophy in recent years, they have not met in a senior competitive fixture since the Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League in 2015/16.

The last Tyne-Wear derby, in March 2016, ended as a 1-1 draw at St James' Park, which extended Sunderland's long-running unbeaten run against their local rivals.

Newcastle have not beaten the Stadium of Light outfit since August 2011 and have lost six of the nine derbies since.

Kieran Trippier's Sunderland promotion claim

That fact may be why Trippier delivered a surprising claim concerning Newcastle's fierce North East rivals recently.

Speaking on the Jill Scott's Coffee Club podcast, he suggested he would be keen to see them back in the Premier League so the two could contest a Tyne-Wear derby twice a year once again.

Newcastle may look for Kieran Trippier understudies in the window

He said: "To be fair, I spoke to the Geordie lads and they were saying how good it is. When they were in the play-offs, with Middlesbrough, obviously you want your rivals in the same league. I'd love to taste that derby."

Asked whether he was supporting them in the 2022/23 Championship play-offs, he replied:

"I weren't supporting them but, for the city, it would be good to have a big derby in the league again and, of course, I'd like to play in one."

He added: "When you play your local rivals, for the supporters it is everything. The North London Derby and I was lucky enough to play in the Madrid one as well, it's the same."