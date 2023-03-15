Newcastle United’s current stance on Watford player revealed after past deal failed

Watford forward Joao Pedro is well-liked by Newcastle United‘s recruitment team and coaching staff as the Premier League club, according to Chronicle Live.

Many expected the Brazilian to leave Vicarage Road after the Hornets were relegated to the Championship last season but they managed to hold on after a move to Newcastle fell through last summer.

It is said that progress had been made in discussions between the two clubs at that time but ultimately a deal was not able to be done.

As the summer window approaches and Watford’s hopes of returning to the Premier League remain up in the air, Chronicle Live has revealed Newcastle’s stance on the 21-year-old.

It is said that Pedro is well-liked by both the recruitment team and coaching staff at St James’ Park.

The North East club are said to be continuing to monitor a small group of targets.

Pedro is under contract until 2028, which means it could take a sizeable fee to prize him away even if the Hornets are still a second tier side.

The Verdict

If Watford don’t win promotion this season, you’d expect there to be plenty of interest in Pedro.

The 21-year-old is a really exciting talent and will be keen to move back to a top European league soon.

We’ve seen Newcastle return for targets under their new ownership – staying patient to secure deals for the likes of Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman – and they may well look to do so with Pedro.

With more than five years left on his contract, however, he is not going to come cheap.