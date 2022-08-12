Newcastle United’s chances of striking Watford transfer agreement becomes clearer as Leeds remain keen

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr is ‘very unlikely’ to join Newcastle United this summer, but Leeds United do remain interested in striking an agreement for the 24-year-old, the Daily Star’s Jacque Talbot has reported.

The Senegal international is in-demand going into the final weeks of the summer transfer window thanks to his blistering start to the 2022-23 campaign.

An assist in the opening match of the season against Sheffield United was followed up by an outrageous goal from his own half against West Bromwich Albion as he put the Championship very much on notice.

He may not be at the Hornets when the transfer window slams shut on September 1 though, with many clubs said to be looking at the forward.

Graeme Bailey reported this past week that Manchester United have emerged as a club of interest for Sarr, having seen a deal for Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic break down.

It has also been claimed by 90min that Newcastle have been considering a swoop for Sarr following their failures to land other top targets this summer.

However, a move for the electric attacker now does not seem likely to St. James’ Park despite the Magpies’ new-found riches.

One club who Talbot claims are keen though is Leeds, although a differing report from The Athletic’s Phil Hay on his podcast states that right now, the Elland Road outfit are not looking at Sarr.

The Verdict

With Newcastle needing a winger or two to bolster their squad, it’s perhaps surprising that they won’t be doing a deal for Sarr.

For the reported asking price of £25 million, as exclusively revealed by Football League World this week, it isn’t an unreasonable figure considering Sarr has scored 10 Premier League goals in two seasons in an overall uncreative side.

But perhaps Eddie Howe has his sights set on other targets, leaving Sarr to potentially head to another club – or of course remain at Vicarage Road.

If he keeps on impressing though in the next few matches, then the panic-buying top clubs from the Premier League and across Europe will surely make a move for the Senegalese man before September 1 is done.