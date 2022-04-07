Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin stance made clear amid Brennan Johnson/Nottingham Forest transfer links

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has made his stance very clear over the potential exit of Allan Saint-Maximin amid reports linking the Magpies with a move for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

The Daily Mail reported on the 2nd of April that Newcastle United were willing to cash in on their star player Saint-Maximin this summer, and that the Magpies had identified Brennan Johnson as a potential replacement, along with Moussa Diaby of Bayer Leverkusen.

However, today, The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards tweeted the following, clearing up any rumours over Saint-Maximin’s Newcastle future for the time being.

“Eddie Howe has denied Allan Saint Maximin will be sold this summer and insisted he is very much part of his long term plans at #nufc.” Edwards wrote on Twitter.

“This is a player who has been tipped to leave almost ever since he arrived but the manager could not have made his position clearer this morning.”

Saint-Maximin has appeared 85 times since joining Newcastle United in 2019, scoring 12 goals and registering 14 assists in that time.

The Verdict

I did find it odd seeing Allan Saint-Maximin linked with a move away from Newcastle United this summer, and Eddie Howe seems to have made his stance on the matter perfectly clear today.

From an EFL perspective, though, there was no denial of the links to Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

Now, of course, Johnson was name-dropped as a Saint-Maximin replacement, meaning he may not be needed if the Frenchman stays, but it’s not like the two could not be a part of the same squad and are mutually exclusive.

I still think the Johnson to Newcastle links are one to watch this summer, even if Saint-Maximin does remain with the club.