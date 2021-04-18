Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin launches light-hearted social media jibe that will surely rile Sunderland supporters

Sunderland’s recent results have been a real source of frustration among supporters.

The Black Cats had enjoyed an excellent start to life under Lee Johnson with the club moving themselves away from mid-table and into the mix to secure automatic promotion.

Since then the Wearsiders have been competing with Hull City and Peterborough United for a place in the Championship as they look to end a three-year stay in English football’s third tier.

Unfortunately for them results have gone off the boil over the last week or so with Sunderland recording three defeats in a row.

That sequence of results, which included Saturday’s defeat to Blackpool, has ensured that the club are now eight points away from the automatic promotion spots with just five matches remaining.

Sunderland seemed like favourites to go up this term and with Newcastle United facing a challenging season in the Premier League it teed some supporters up to discuss the prospect of the Tyne-Wear rivals going head-to-head in the Championship next term

But with the Black Cats suffering a dip in form, the Magpies have picked up their results with Steve Bruce’s side picking up seven points from a possible nine in their last three games.

One player who has been key to that upturn is Allan Saint-Maximin who couldn’t resist taking aim at Sunderland’s supporters on social media.

In a now-deleted video from one supporter taking delight in the fact that the two clubs could be meeting up next term, the pacey winger retweeted the post with a clip of a TV host laughing at the claim.

Saint-Maximin’s post was sure to rile Sunderland’s supporters, but after the original video was taken down by the Wearsiders’ fan the winger made sure that his jibe didn’t go unnoticed.

😂😂😂 he deleted that’s not fair at all — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) April 17, 2021

He then replied, saying: “He deleted that’s not fair at all!”

The verdict

While Sunderland fans won’t like this, it’s great to see the Tyne-Wear rivalry alive and kicking.

It would have been great to see Newcastle and Sunderland competing in the same league again but with the Magpies picking up some good results it now seems unlikely that they’ll be going down.

I’m sure we’ll see the two clubs in the same league at some point soon…