Newcastle United weighing up transfer move for 18-goal EFL striker

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Dominic Solanke as the Magpies set out to splash the cash this January.

The injury to Callum Wilson has meant that Newcastle are now in the market for a new striker this month and, according to the Telegraph, they have set their sights on Solanke.

Newcastle have struggled for goals this season as they battle against relegation back to the Championship.

Wilson has been their top scorer in his two seasons with the club, scoring 18 league goals since joining from Bournemouth in 2020.

Quiz: Can you name which club AFC Bournemouth signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 What club did Bournemouth sign Jefferson Lerma from? Sevilla Real Betis Valencia Levante

Solanke has scored 33 goals across his two seasons in the Championship with the Cherries. However, Solanke struggled for goals with the team during his time in the Premier League, only scoring three in his two seasons in the top flight.

Bournemouth are now also chasing promotion back to the Premier League and will surely be reluctant to sell their top scorer midway through the campaign.

Scott Parker’s side are top of the Championship table currently and have won two games on the spin. Those wins came against Cardiff City and QPR respectively, at an aggregate scoreline of 4-0.

Bournemouth only lead rivals Fulham by four points, with the third place team having played two games fewer.

Blackburn Rovers are in second and they are only one point behind Parker’s side.

The Verdict

Selling now should surely take the kind of offer that Bournemouth simply can’t refuse.

Solanke has 18 goals this season and they will need someone that prolific if they are to re-gain promotion to the Premier League.

The money earned by selling Solanke could easily be dwarfed by the value of being back in the top flight due to the absurd TV-money that those clubs now receive.

However, if Solanke demands a move then it will be very difficult to stand in his way.