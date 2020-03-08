Newcastle United weighing up multi-million pound swoop for Middlesbrough player

Newcastle United are interested in signing Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson, according to reports from The Sun on Sunday (08/03, page 59).

It has been a dismal campaign for the Teesside club, who currently sit 19th in the Championship under Jonathan Woodgate.

Coulson, though, has been a standout player for Boro this term, making 24 appearances in all competitions as Boro look to escape the drop to League One.

Coulson spent last season on loan with St. Mirren and Cambridge United, gaining invaluable first-team experience before establishing himself as a key player in the Boro first-team.

An impressive, left-sided wide player, Coulson is now reportedly wanted by Boro’s North East rivals, Newcastle United.

The Sun claim that Steve Bruce has instructed his scouts to keep an eye on Coulson, who could cost around £10m if they wish to sign the 21-year-old.

Boro sit only two points clear of the relegation zone, after a brilliant 1-0 away win at Charlton Athletic yesterday.

The Verdict

Coulson could be a really useful and exciting acquisition for Boro if they managed to lure himself away from the Riverside.

He has really impressed me this season and has done really well to get in ahead of the likes of Marc Bola in the pecking order, as he looked to be a good addition in the summer.

£10m for a player of Coulson’s age, though, would be great business for the Teesside club, and it could allow Woodgate to strengthen next summer.