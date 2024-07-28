Newcastle United are interested in a surprise transfer move for Sheffield United forward Will Osula - although the South Yorkshire outfit will only allow the player to leave for a significant transfer fee.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, who has revealed that a £10 million bid would be enough for the Magpies to land the 20-year-old and for the Blades to cash in.

Osula failed to get on the scoresheet in 21 Premier League appearances for Sheffield United last season, although he did find the net three times in the FA Cup for the Blades, including a goal against Brighton & Hove Albion in their fourth round defeat to the Seagulls.

Newcastle have identified Osula as one for the future, and are willing to make him their third choice striker next season behind Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, as per Nixon's report.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will likely have been planning for Osula to be an important player in the Championship next season, and following the arrival of Kieffer Moore, the Blades' striking department was starting to take shape.

However, if an eight-figure offer comes in from Newcastle for the promising striker, it looks like he could make an immediate - and unexpected - return to the top flight.

William Osula move to Newcastle United would come as a shock

If Newcastle completed a deal for Osula this summer, it would certainly come as a surprise. The Sheffield United academy graduate has never scored in 28 league games for the club, with all three of his strikes coming in the FA Cup.

Will Osula's record for Sheffield United in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 31 3 0

The 20-year-old did score twice in League One during a loan spell at Derby County during the 2022/23 season, the only domestic goals of his career to date, as well as netting three times in the FA Cup for the Rams, but it hasn't happened for him just yet at Bramall Lane.

Nobody would have expected the youngster to be linked with a move to one of the biggest clubs in the country so early into his development, but the Magpies have clearly seen something in him that gives them the belief he is ready to contribute at the top level when called upon next season.

It must be considered that despite representing Denmark at youth level internationally, Osula is a homegrown player, which will be attractive for Newcastle as they look for players who can help them fill their quota for years to come.

Newcastle currently have Isak and Wilson as their two strikers, although the latter has been struggling with a back injury that has ruled him out of the club's pre-season trip to Japan, and is expected to keep him out for the start of the Premier League season.

Therefore, it is no surprise that Newcastle are in the market for another forward option, just the fact they are in for a player who is unproven at the highest level despite his potential.

Sheffield United could cash in on William Osula to fund other incoming transfer business

The Blades have had an encouraging transfer window so far under Chris Wilder, with Kieffer Moore, Callum O'Hare, Sam McCallum, Jamie Shackleton and Harrison Burrows the new arrivals at Bramall Lane so far.

Selling Osula is unlikely to have been in Wilder's plans, although now that Newcastle are interested, moving him on could provide a much-needed cash injection for the club.

A transfer fee in the region of £10 million would give Sheffield United a real boost financially, balancing the books, and potentially helping them bring in a couple more exciting players.

While the Osula and Newcaastle link has come as a surprise, it is a potential deal that could turn out to be beneficial for all parties - he has the ability to become a very good player with the right coaching and chances, but a £10 million move could allow Wilder to bolster multiple positions ahead of the August 30 deadline to put United in a better position for a promotion challenge.