Newcastle United value Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford between £15m and £18m, according to The Athletic.

The Clarets have a decent number of senior options in their goalkeeping department at the moment, with Trafford still remaining at Turf Moor at this stage and Aro Muric also available as an option.

Not only are those two available, but Bailey Peacock-Farrell has also had his contract extended by a further year, which will keep him in Lancashire until the summer of 2025.

Charlie Casper could also make the step up to the first team, as a highly-rated, young shot-stopper who featured on the bench a number of times during the 2022/23 campaign.

These options could be needed, with Trafford attracting plenty of interest at this stage.

Newcastle and Chelsea are thought to be keen on the move for the young Englishman, who was called up by Gareth Southgate ahead of the Euros, but was unable to make the cut with Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson heading to Germany at his expense.

It may only be a matter of time before Trafford becomes a key part of Southgate's plans though, with the young shot-stopper having a huge amount of potential, though he endured a fairly mixed first campaign at Turf Moor and some will be surprised that he has attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere.

James Trafford's 2023/24 season at Burnley (League games only - Sofascore stats) Appearances 28 Goals conceded per game 2.2 Save rate 63% Goals prevented -7.47 Clean sheets 2

It has recently been reported by Fabrizio Romano that Trafford and Newcastle have agreed personal terms, which was a breakthrough for the Magpies.

However, a deal between the Clarets and the Magpies is yet to be agreed, with the Tyneside outfit preparing a £15m proposal to try and tempt him away from Turf Moor.

Manchester City are set to take 20% of the fee generated from a future sale and with this in mind, it's no surprise that the Clarets reportedly value him at £30m.

However, it's believed that Newcastle only value him at between £15m and £18m at this stage, which signals that the two sides are nowhere near agreeing a deal for the keeper to make the move to St James' Park.

The James Trafford saga may drag on for some time as Burnley and Newcastle United gap in valuation revealed

The Clarets have the license to stand firm on Trafford.

Still having plenty of time left on his contract, it's not as if the club needs to offload him during this window.

And with more than one club reported to be interested in the player, that could raise his price tag further.

Considering the Lancashire side's strong negotiating stance and the fact Newcastle don't seem to be willing to pay anywhere near the amount that the Clarets want, this is a saga that could drag on for some time.

The player seems to be keen on the move, so it would be difficult to see the Magpies' interest fading just yet. It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days and weeks.