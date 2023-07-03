Newcastle United are prepared to walk away from the negotiating table if Southampton fail to compromise over a fee for Tino Livramento, according to the Irish Independent.

The Magpies seem to be operating within a strict budget this summer despite the wealth of their owners, with the club still needing to comply with financial fair play rules.

A failure to do so would result in sanctions for Eddie Howe's side and that could hamper their ability to trade freely in the transfer market at some point, so they can't afford to spend too much this summer.

What is Tino Livramento's stance on a move to Newcastle United?

The Irish Independent believes he's keen to make the move to Tyneside and this isn't a major shock considering the Saints' relegation to the Championship.

Despite suffering from a long-term injury setback, he may feel as though he belongs in the Premier League considering how promising he is and his potential.

What is the latest on Newcastle United's pursuit of Tino Livramento?

It has been reported that Newcastle are willing to walk away in a week if a compromise isn't found, with Howe's side seeming to take a hard stance in their quest to try and get a deal over the line.

Their bid has been raised to £21m but that's still a considerable distance away from what Russell Martin's side want for the ex-Chelsea man, with the Championship side wanting at least £30m.

Kieran Trippier is already available at right-back so an option isn't desperately needed in this position, although the Magpies still seem keen to secure a deal within their budget.

How much should Newcastle United pay for Tino Livramento?

Livramento is a promising young defender and should cost a sizeable amount of money because of this.

But considering his long-term injury setback and the fact the Saints have been relegated to the second tier and are probably in a weaker negotiating position because of this, the Magpies shouldn't be willing to spend too much on him.

Although they should always have an offer in for him, they should potentially look to move for other targets if Martin's side aren't willing to compromise.

A £25m bid seems big for someone who doesn't have a huge amount of senior experience under his belt, but that could end up being the price that's finally agreed between the two sides and Newcastle should be willing to pay that amount if they see him as Trippier's successor.

Whether the player pushes for a move or not could determine his price.