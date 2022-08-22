Newcastle United transfer update revealed in their pursuit of Watford ace

Newcastle United are believed to have made progress in their quest to recruit Watford forward Joao Pedro but no agreement has been struck yet, according to journalist Craig Hope.

The Magpies have seemingly singled out the Brazilian as their top target in the forward department, with Eddie Howe needing another option in this position considering the lack of depth he has there.

Callum Wilson and Chris Wood may be at his disposal as two top-quality options – but they are light in this area and could potentially benefit from recruiting Pedro – who has a decent amount of experience under his belt despite the fact he’s only 20 at this stage.

According to an update from Fabrizio Romano on Saturday night, the Tyneside outfit launched a third and final offer of around £25m with £5m potentially to come in the future in the form of add-ons.

And the same reporter believes fresh discussions are set to take place this week to decide whether the Hornets are prepared to sanction this deal, though it looks set to match the £30m price tag the second-tier outfit have slapped on him as they attempt to retain one of their prized assets.

It’s currently unclear whether Rob Edwards’ side will be happy with the structure of the deal – but Hope has revealed there is increasing confidence that an agreement can be struck.

The Verdict:

You just feel it would be a wise idea if the Hornets did retain one of Pedro or Ismaila Sarr to give them the best chance of getting back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, following the departure of Emmanuel Dennis.

They surely won’t have to sell all three players to give themselves the best chance of abiding by the EFL’s financial rules and with Dennis’ sale generating a considerable amount of money alone, they may even get away with keeping both at Vicarage Road.

At this stage, it looks as though they may get away with selling Pedro with Sarr’s potential move to Aston Villa at real risk of collapsing at this stage, a real boost for those that want to see him remain at his current side.

For the Magpies, this could be a decent addition for the long term but you do wonder whether they would benefit from having a new forward who is already more of a complete package and will score a considerable number of goals.

Pedro didn’t exactly do badly during his first season in the top flight – but he will be hoping to score more than three league goals if or when he plies his trade in the English top flight once more.