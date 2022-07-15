Newcastle United transfer update emerges involving Burnley and Watford stars

Premier League side Newcastle United are interested in Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet and Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis but the latter is Eddie Howe’s preferred option at this stage, according to journalist Ben Jacobs who spoke to Give Me Sport.

Cornet, 25, joined the Clarets from Lyon last summer for a deal believed to be in the region of £12.9m and shone during his first season at Turf Moor with an impressive nine goals in 26 league appearances.

Showing real versatility during his career, he has shown that he can play at left-back, on the wing and up front, making him an effective option for Vincent Kompany going into the new season.

Dennis, meanwhile, scored 10 goals and recorded six assists in 33 top-flight appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, enjoying a remarkable first season at Vicarage Road during what was his first season in English football.

Signing a five-year deal last summer, he still has plenty of time left on his contract and would probably command a huge fee if the Hornets were to cash in on the Nigerian this summer.

Cornet, on the other hand, is available for just £17.5m after a release clause became active following their relegation, but Dennis is still the preferred target according to reporter Jacobs.

He told Give Me Sport: “Newcastle are also considering Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet and Emmanuel Dennis. Dennis seems to be Howe’s preference between the two and Watford are very open to a sale.”

The Verdict:

Both potential signings would be positive ones for the Hornets – but they may find it easier to get a deal for Cornet over the line considering his release clause – though the Ivorian is also tied down to a long-term deal.

This could mean officials at Turf Moor demand that any interested side in his services pays the full amount to lure him away from the club – and the fact that release clause is there potentially means he becomes less unsettled in Lancashire.

That could only be a good thing for the selling club, who may not be under a huge amount of pressure to sell him on a cut-price deal because of this.

Rob Edwards’ side should certainly be holding out for a sizeable sum for Dennis, especially with Ismaila Sarr potentially on his way out of the club too. If they sell Sarr, they may not have to cash in on Dennis so they should look to push his valuation as high as possible until Sarr’s future becomes clearer.

The Nigerian could end up playing a huge part in guiding the Hornets back to the top tier if he can perform well again during this upcoming season, so they shouldn’t be rushing to sell him unless he actively pursues a move away.