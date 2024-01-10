Highlights Newcastle United is targeting Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, which could make it difficult for championship clubs to sign Kieffer Moore.

Moore has struggled for playing time at Bournemouth and several championship clubs are interested in signing him for increased game time.

The most likely destination for Moore is his former club, Cardiff City, although Sunderland is also leading the race to sign him.

Championship clubs looking to sign Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore may experience a challenge getting a deal over the line, with Newcastle United reportedly targeting fellow Bournemouth striker, Dominic Solanke.

According to The Daily Telegraph's Mike McGrath, the Premier League giants have made a move for the Bournemouth striker following his impressive start to the season, which has seen him score 12 goals in 19 Premier League appearances.

Welsh international Kieffer Moore has struggled for minutes at Bournemouth this season under Andoni Iraola, making just seven appearances in the Premier League, all of which have been as a substitute.

A number of Championship clubs are reportedly pursuing the 31-year-old to bolster their attacks and Moore could subsequently benefit from increased game time in the second half of the season.

A move to Newcastle for Solanke would see a Kieffer Moore departure from Bournemouth less likely to happen due to a lack of striking options for the Cherries.

Bournemouth's forward options are limited to Dominic Solanke and Kieffer Moore, with former Bristol City striker, Antoine Semenyo currently away at the African Cup of Nations.

Moore's Championship record

Kieffer Moore has enjoyed his most successful football in the second tier after first making a name for himself in League One.

The striker, who has scored 12 goals for Wales, has netted 47 times in the Championship from 155 appearances, also contributing with 14 assists.

His most productive spell came with Cardiff City, whilst he also had success with Wigan Athletic.

Kieffer Moore in the Championship (As per Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Ipswich Town 11 0 Barnsley 20 4 Wigan Athletic 36 10 Cardiff City 66 25 AFC Bournemouth 4 4 Total 155 47

Solanke deal unlikely to happen

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle have made an inquiry for Solanke, but have been told that Bournemouth will not allow the striker to leave.

Championship clubs pursuing Kieffer Moore will be encouraged by the news of a Newcastle-Bournemouth transfer stalemate, with Kieffer Moore much more likely to be allowed to leave if Solanke stays put on the south coast.

Where could Moore go?

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, as many as seven Championship clubs are interested in acquiring Kieffer Moore, with the striker preferring a return to his former club, Cardiff City.

Moore spent a season-and-a-half with Cardiff between August 2020 and January 2022, during which time he scored 25 goals in 66 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds.

Alan Nixon reported that Sunderland are leading the race to sign the Welsh international, as they look to add an experienced striker to their youthful squad.

It is claimed that Sunderland have moved strongly in an attempt to complete the signing of Moore. A move for Solanke from their North East rivals could severely reduce the odds of the signing.

Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Leeds United have all previously been mentioned as having an interest in the Bournemouth striker.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, has previously suggested that Moore would be allowed to leave, with the Cherries boss admitting that the Welshman had been close to leaving the club in the summer.

Sunderland are most in need of an experienced forward, with their young side struggling to find goals, aside from in demand winger Jack Clarke's 12 Championship finishes this season.

The addition of Kieffer Moore would add a proven Championship goalscorer, offering experience and a physical prescence to play off of.