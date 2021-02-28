Newcastle United transfer clause revealed as EFL club set price-tag for West Ham target

Blackburn Rovers will have to pay Newcastle United 40 percent of any profit made on a potential Adam Armstrong sale, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The reporter has claimed that Rovers have slapped a mammoth £25 million price tag on the striker, despite him being out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

That figure stems from the fact that Brentford were able to get £28 million in the summer from Aston Villa for Ollie Watkins after netting 25 Championship goals last season.

Armstrong is currently on 19 goals after 31 matches, so he’s well on the way to matching or bettering Watkins’ record – but Rovers face pricing Armstrong out of perhaps a dream Premier League move – and he could even leave for free next summer.

The big fee that Blackburn want may also be to do with the fact that they owe Newcastle a significant portion of the money should he end up departing.

The striker arrived at Ewood Park in 2017 for a fee of £1.75 million, and if Blackburn do owe the Magpies 40% of the transfer profit as Nixon suggests, then Newcastle would pocket a cool £9.3 million should Rovers get the £25 million they want.

For someone who will have a year left on his deal though if he doesn’t sign a new one, that kind of money seems to be a bit optimistic, but if he continues scoring until the end of the season then Armstrong will be a wanted man.

The Verdict

Armstrong is a prolific goalscorer and possesses raw pace, but it’s really unlikely that Blackburn will get the £25 million they want for him.

They are not in a strong position contract-wise to make those kind of demands, and Premier League interest could unsettle Armstrong a bit if Rovers refuse to budge on their unrealistic asking price.

The real winners will probably be Newcastle though – it seems like good business now to insert such a clause into the deal to send Armstrong to Lancashire and even if Rovers end up getting more along the lines of £15 million, then £5.3 million would still go the way of Steve Bruce’s side, which is solid business.