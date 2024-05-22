Highlights Crewe's defeat against Crawley Town could open an opportunity for Stockport County to secure young midfielder Joe White.

White impressed on loan at Crewe with 3 goals and 2 assists, making him a valuable asset for potential suitors like Stockport.

The decision on White's next move hinges on consistent game time for his development, with Stockport County as a potential destination.

Crewe Alexandra's loss against Crawley Town in the League Two play-off final could provide Stockport County a boost if the Hatters opt to go back in for a young midfielder they were reportedly interested in signing on loan from Newcastle United earlier this year.

The 2-0 victory for Scott Lindsey's side resigned the Railwaymen to another season in the fourth tier and could also impact their business in the upcoming transfer window.

Joe White, a young midfielder who was on loan from Newcastle for the first half of the season at the Mornflake Stadium and helped gain vital points in those early parts of the campaign, was taken back by his parent club in January despite Crewe's desire to keep him on, and the Hatters rumoured interest in bringing him to Edgeley Park for the rest of 2023/24.

The 21-year-old did get a few Premier League minutes, but both the player and his club are bound to want him to play more football next term, and County's League One status would surely put them firmly ahead of Crewe in the queue for his services.

White impressed on loan at Crewe

Arriving at the Mornflake Stadium at the end of August 2023 on a short-term loan deal, White made 20 league appearances for the Railwaymen, scoring three goals and providing two assists from midfield.

As his goal contributions suggest, the former England U18 international is a forward-thinking creative midfielder, who can both start and finish moves off.

Crewe boss Lee Bell made no secret of his desire to keep White on beyond the expiry of his loan deal in January, revealing talks were ongoing with Newcastle to extend his stay.

It is clear how big an impression White made on the club but, likely on account of the Magpies' worsening injury picture, his parent club decided to bring him back to St James' Park for the remainder of the season, with Bell reiterating he'd like to re-sign White if the opportunity arose in the club's announcement.

White would fill a gap at Edgeley Park

Stockport were the other club interested in the temporary signing of White for the latter half of the season, with a deal reportedly in place at one point, but it never came to fruition.

Fast-forward to the present day, and County have an even greater need for a player with the profile of the 21-year-old, having recently been unable to come to an agreement over a new contract for creative midfielder Antoni Sarcevic, who has now joined League Two outfit Bradford City on a two-year deal.

Sarcevic and White in 2023/24 compared, as per WhoScored Stat Sarcevic White Starts (Sub) 28 (5) 14 (6) Goals 8 3 Assists 7 2 Key passes per 90 1.3 1.4 Pass accuracy 76.9% 73.8% Dribbles per 90 0.7 0.9 Tackles per 90 1.4 1.3

That would likely be an important consideration for Newcastle, who will want their young prospect playing regular football if they are to let him back out on loan, and the departure of Sarcevic clearly shows the vacancy he would come in to fill.

The confirmation of Crewe remaining in League Two is also bound to boost County's chances. If the two clubs were to be battling at the top of the same division next season, Crewe may edge it as an option because White knows the club and already arrives with a reputation, likely to promote consistent minutes, but the opportunity to take another step up in his career and fight for a place in League One could prove to be a greater attraction.

There are likely to be other interested clubs outside of those two teams after White's performances at Crewe, but it wouldn't be a shock to see the pair go back in on account of their earlier interest.

Highly rated at Newcastle but needs consistent playing time

When White returned to the Premier League club, he did manage to collect four Premier League appearances, which may lead some to wonder whether he'd be best served remaining at Newcastle to try and fight for his place.

He is clearly rated very highly at St James' Park, having been handed a three-year deal as a teenager and then brought back into the first-team fold at 21 years old to cover for injuries.

However, ultimately, his development will be best served by getting a full season under his belt at the highest possible level, and that may be what Edgeley Park can offer.

The Magpies are unlikely to have a season as unfortunate as this one has been on the injury front, and White's four top-flight appearances this term totalled just 12 minutes of action. It is still good experience, and shows how he is thought of by Eddie Howe's side, but sporadic cameos would be no match for consistent game time as far as his development goes.

Whether it is County or elsewhere, a loan deal looks like the best next step for White. It seems he would be a good fit at Edgeley Park on paper, and Crewe's disappointment at Wembley opens the possibility of that move just a little bit more.