Newcastle United to make double transfer decision as West Brom, Middlesbrough and Swansea wait in the wings

Newcastle United are likely to make a decision regarding the futures of Freddie Woodman and Matty Longstaff ‘in due course’, according to Chronicle Live reporter Lee Ryder.

The Premier League club are preparing for the new season under Steve Bruce but have decisions to make regarding the duo as speculation continues to build over their future.

Woodman has spent the last two seasons on loan with Swansea City and has established himself as a real fans’ favourite at the Liberty Stadium, with the goalkeeper even opening up on his desire to head back to South Wales next term, especially with Martin Dubravka currently holding Newcastle’s number one jersey.

As for Longstaff, a loan move has been heavily tipped.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene at St James’s Park with a debut goal on his senior debut against Manchester United, before making a further eight appearances for the senior side that term.

Longstaff was expected to kick on last season but ended up making just five appearances for the club.

With just a year remaining on his contract with the Tynesiders, Longstaff has been linked with a loan move to clubs such as Norwich City, West Brom and Middlesbrough.

Next season will be pivotal for both players, and according to Ryder, it seems that a decision could be made before too long.

#nufc haven’t held any talks on Watford’s Will Hughes despite recent reports. The club keen to hold on to Isaac Hayden too. Club likely to decide loans for Freddie Woodman and Matty Longstaff in due course. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) July 8, 2021

The verdict

Clubs in the Championship will be waiting with bated breath on this decision.

Freddie Woodman was wonderful for Swansea City over the last two seasons and he’ll be looking to play regular first team football again next term.

Matty Longstaff is in the same boat with the player needing to play regularly as he looks for crucial experience ahead of a pivotal 12 months in his career as a professional player.

The likes of West Brom, Middlesbrough and Swansea are still in the early stages of piecing their squads together for the new season and so it’ll be interesting to see what Newcastle decide with regards to the duo’s future.