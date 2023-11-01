Newcastle United travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening as they meet with Manchester United in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

In the third round of the competition, Newcastle picked up an impressive 1-0 victory over the Red Devils' rivals Manchester City, with Alexander Isak grabbing the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute. The Swedish striker will unfortunately miss his side's fourth-round tie with an ongoing groin injury.

The Magpies have had a decent league campaign so far, as well as earning some big results in their return to the Champions League, but attention now focuses on the EFL Cup, with a place in the quarter-finals of the competition up for grabs.

If last season is anything to go by, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will take a strong interest in the EFL Cup after guiding his side to the final at Wembley Stadium before falling short to their next opponents, Manchester United. However, with the added stress of the Champions League weighing on Newcastle's shoulders this campaign, there is bound to be several changes on Wednesday.

What has Eddie Howe said regarding team news?

On Tuesday morning, Eddie Howe spoke to the media ahead of his side's clash with Manchester United. He made it clear that changes will be made due to more important games against Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund coming up, stating that "It's a busy period for us... we would be silly not to utilise the squad - but we are going there with a game plan and to compete."

On team news, Howe explained that "I'm not expecting anyone back that we didn't already have available for Wolves." There was some worrying news regarding centre-back Sven Botman, with his time-frame 'unclear'. Keith Downie reported that Botman has suffered a set-back in his knee injury recovery, with Howe stating "There’s an issue there. We are working through various options to try & diagnose the injury properly. Does he fall into the longer-term category? Yeah, perhaps. But we’re awaiting clarity.”

Alexander Isak remains on the sidelines after picking up a groin injury, but Howe hopes he "will be back after the international break." Many Newcastle supporters were surprised to see Emil Krafth's name in the squad on the weekend, with the Swedish defender returning from a long-term injury.

Krafth is likely to feature on Wednesday, with Howe potentially resting key players. When asked about the defender, Howe explained that it is "really good to see him back. I think he’s had a really good period of work. He’s worked incredibly hard with physios and he’s done everything that we have asked of him. He is in a good place.”

Who else is missing?

Newcastle's injury list is a slight worry, with Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson and Javier Manquillo also missing out on Wednesday's clash. All four players could have been perfect for the cup tie, with Eddie Howe most likely making several changes to his side.

Another Newcastle star on the sidelines is Sandro Tonali, who received a 10-month ban from competitive football last week, following illegal betting charges. The Italian midfielder is unavailable for selection until Tuesday, 27th August 2024.