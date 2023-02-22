Newcastle United team news: The players set to miss Man Utd EFL Cup Final on Sunday

Newcastle United play on the biggest games in their recent history on Sunday afternoon, when they face Manchester United at Wembley in the EFL Cup final.

The Magpies will be aiming to secure their first ever League Cup title with victory, and their first major domestic trophy of any form, since 1955.

However, manager Eddie Howe will have to do that without a number of the club’s key players, who are due to miss that match for a variety of reasons.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Newcastle players who will be unavailable for that final with Manchester United at the weekend, right here.

In goal, Newcastle will of course be without first choice Nick Pope, who is suspended after his straight red card for handling outside his area in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Magpies will also be without fellow ‘keeper Martin Dubravka and January signing Anthony Gordon, who are both cup tied after playing for Manchester United and Everton in the competition earlier this season.

Elsewhere, midfielder Joe Willock is a potential doubt for the Wembley showpiece, With Howe suggesting that it remains to be seen in he will be available for this weekend, in the wake of the injury he suffered in the draw away at Bournemouth earlier this month.

One player Newcastle will definitely be unable to call upon at Wembley, is Emil Krafth. The defender suffered a serious knee injury playing in the early stages of this competition back in August, that could potentially keep him out for the remainder of the campaign.

There is however, better news with regards to Joelinton, who was forced off during the weekend’s defeat to Liverpool.

Howe though, has since confirmed that the Brazilian is thought to be fit after that knock, and should be in contention to feature at Wembley.

Callum Wilson meanwhile, came through half an hour unscathed against Liverpool after injury, and so could also be set to play a part on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the talismanic Bruno Guimaraes is in line to return for the Magpies after his three-match suspension, in what will be a big boost for Newcastle going into such an important game.