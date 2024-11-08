Some unsuspecting Newcastle United supporters suffered a hilarious Sunderland-related prank at the hands of one ingenious barber, and the footage has gone viral.

Harmless banter between sets of football supporters is one of the great things about the sport, and if there is one club that Toon supporters engage in that practice with more than any other, it's certainly their local rivals, Sunderland.

For the passionate fan, there's no amount of money worth the damage inflicted to one's pride if you were to wear the other club's colours, and when taking a seat for a haircut, having your bitter rivals' shirt draped over you is the last thing you're expecting.

Well, that is unless you take a seat in Reps Studio in Corbridge, as a group of unfortunate Newcastle supporters discovered in hilarious fashion...

Barber pranks Newcastle fans with brilliant Sunderland-inspired prank

Originally posted to their Instagram before being picked up and shared by LADbible, Reps Studio barbershop decided it would be hilarious if they secretly filmed some of their Newcastle United-supporting customers' reactions to a Sunderland shirt being draped over them as they sat down for their haircuts - and they were right!

The first supporter - accompanied with some expletives - instantly ripped the gown with the shirt attached to it from him, before spotting the hidden camera and stating: "You can delete that!"

Unfortunately for him - but luckily for us - it wasn't. The second supporter clocked the prank straight away, and like the first customer, quickly removed the Sunderland shirt from himself.

Upon being draped in the Black Cats top, the third victim hilariously stated: "What's this filth here? Get this off me right now." He was in no mood to wait to have it removed by the barber either, as he proceeded to take it off and toss it over his shoulder.

The final customer to fall victim to the prank even happened to be wearing a Newcastle United shirt, and as the red and white stripes were thrown on top of him, the young supporter decided to just accept his fate.

Sporting a grin, he lowered his head, almost in an attempt to hide himself from the shame of being seen in public with a Sunderland shirt on. Each one of the Toon fans took the prank extremely well, and no expensive barbershop equipment was hurt. Just their pride!

There's been a string of barbershop football-related pranks going viral across the internet in recent days, with one such barber in Barcelona pulling the same trick on unsuspecting Real Madrid fans.

Recent Sunderland v Newcastle history

With Sunderland having fallen out of the Premier League in recent times, and Newcastle United remaining in the top-flight, the two fierce rivals haven't had many chances to renew their historic rivalry over recent times.

That changed last season, however, as the two sides clashed in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light in January, and it was the Magpies who claimed the bragging rights in the North East that day.

Sunderland v Newcastle (06/01/24) - per FotMob Team Possession Shots Shots on target Sunderland 36% 5 2 Newcastle 64% 10 4

A 3-0 win saw Eddie Howe's side flex their muscles on Wearside, as they were in no mood for an upset against their bitter rivals.

Sunderland under Regis Le Bris currently sit top of the Championship after 14 games, however, as they could well have the chance to get their revenge on Newcastle in the Premier League next season.

The Magpies have endured a mixed start to their campaign, as the club sit in 11th place in the Premier League after the opening 10 games.