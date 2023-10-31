Highlights Reading FC are facing serious financial trouble and potential extinction if solutions are not found quickly.

The club has been hit with points deduction penalties and a transfer embargo due to unpaid debts to HMRC.

Mike Ashley is viewed as a preferable owner to save the club, despite his controversial reputation, as he has a track record of managing club finances and leaving them in a better position.

Reading FC are in serious financial trouble now and the number of solutions is becoming increasingly small.

The Royals spent 20 years in the top two divisions of English football, including multiple campaigns in the Premier League.

But now the Berkshire outfit are not only in danger of relegation to League Two, but could face extinction if their issues aren’t resolved quickly.

Owner Dai Yongge has received serious criticism for his running of the League One club, which has put them in this precarious position.

What is the latest Reading takeover news?

According to Alan Nixon, the Royals face the threat of receiving a winding up order, which could lead to the extinction of the club.

The side owes money to HMRC that it has been unable to pay, which has led to them receiving points deduction penalties this season, as well as being placed under transfer embargo by the EFL.

This has led to speculation surrounding the ownership of Reading, with Mike Ashley and William Storey emerging as the two leading candidates to purchase the Berkshire outfit.

It should be clear to most supporters what the preferred option is for their club.

While Newcastle United fans may disagree, the Sports Direct founder is the right option to save the club from extinction.

Storey’s previous experience in sport saw him as the subject of a massive financial scandal with Haas F1 team.

There is some uncertainty over whether Storey even has the proof of funds to complete the purchase of a football club, and his chaotic personality is one that should be kept out of team ownership.

Meanwhile, Ashley has a proven track record of managing clubs’ finances, keeping everything stable and financially secure.

He earned a poor reputation for his running of Newcastle, having bought the Magpies in 2007 before selling in 2021.

However, at the end of the day, he left the club in the Premier League, which is a far cry from Reading’s current position.

Would Mike Ashley be a good owner for Reading?

Yongge has left the bar on the floor for ownership expectations at Reading, and Ashley would be a clear upgrade.

There is plenty to not like about the controversial figure, and his ownership of the club would have a certain ceiling to it.

However, the far more significant point is that it would have a much higher floor than under Yongge.

Storey would be an unpredictable option that may not even have the money to keep things going much longer at the Madejski.

But Ashley would arrive with some guarantee that the club’s future would be secure.

Relegation to League Two may arrive all the same, but that is a far better outcome for supporters than the current landscape, which calls into question its existence.

What’s clear is a resolution is needed soon, as supporters deserve much better than what they’ve been given so far this season.

The situation at Reading is yet another example of just how broken the ownership system is in English football, and that further changes are needed to secure the futures of clubs.