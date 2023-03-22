Manchester United will be very happy with how Amad Diallo's loan move to Sunderland has panned out - helping him to kick-start his career amid concerns they might've wasted their money - but the Black Cats are still likely to be looking for a replacement this summer.

As good as his time at the Stadium of Light and the coaching of Tony Mowbray has been for the 20-year-old, the Premier League club will likely be keen for him to get a different challenge next season in order to aid his development - assuming they want to loan him out at all.

Drafting in a replacement will be no easy task but there is an exciting young player in the North East already that could fit the bill. Elliot Anderson has proven his quality as both a goalscorer and creator in the EFL, dazzling while on loan at Bristol Rovers, and there have been murmurings that he could be available on loan for Championship clubs for the 2023/23 campaign.

The issue for Sunderland is that given the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, Newcastle United are not likely to view the Stadium of Light as a viable destination nor is Anderson likely to be keen to make the move.

It's a shame because it could be a fantastic fit for the Newcastle youngster. Under Mowbray, the Black Cats put faith in young players and managed them carefully to ensure the environment is right to help them succeed.

Diallo, Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil, Trai Hume, and Edouard Michut are joined by a host of other players on the list of youngsters that have benefitted from the Sunderland boss' management this term.

Having been on the fringes of Eddie Howe's squad this season, Anderson could do with a season of regular first team football and the Championship would be a good fit.

According to The Athletic, the North East club recognise that the 2023/24 campaign is going to be a pivotal one for his development while there is thought to be interest from the second tier and the SPFL about a potential loan move.

Anderson could help replace the dynamism, creativity, goal threat, and bit of magic that the Black Cats will lose when Diallo returns to Old Trafford at the end of the season but it would be a shock if he's even on their list of potential targets.

We've seen players loaned out to rival clubs this term, with Jes Rak-Sakyi going from Crystal Palace to Charlton Athletic and Stoke City's Liam McCarron joining Port Vale, but it is hard to imagine Sunderland and Newcastle coming to the same agreement.