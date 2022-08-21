Newcastle United submit improved offer for Watford star

Newcastle United have submitted a third bid for Watford attacker Joao Pedro, as per a Twitter update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Magpies have been knocked back on their first two approaches, with Romano’s update suggesting this could be the final offer that they will table before turning their attention elsewhere.

Despite suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, Pedro put in some excellent displays and has now looked a level above the competition in the Championship.

Romano’s update states that the latest offer is a €25 million fee up front, with €5 million potential add-ons, with the Hornets recently accepting a €25 million offer from Aston Villa for Ismaila Sarr.

Pedro has featured regularly for the Hertfordshire club over the last few years in the Premier League and the Championship, proving to be an extremely influential individual despite being just 20 years of age.

The verdict

There is no denying that Pedro is of Premier League quality as things stand, whilst it is no surprise that Watford hold such a high valuation.

Not only is the young attacker a player who can make an impact in the Premier League now, he also has a very bright future ahead of him.

The fact that deals have been agreed for Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis probably adds even more to Watford’s valuation, as they will be wary of the impacts of losing their big three.

Yes, the departures for all three can generate a handsome fee altogether but spending lots of money on forwards does not always work straight away.