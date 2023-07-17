Newcastle United are hoping to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to fund a move for Leicester City star Harvey Barnes, according to talkSPORT.

Saint-Maximin isn't on the verge of leaving St James' Park at this stage though, with the Magpies only in the very early stages of negotiations with Al Ahli over a deal for the Frenchman.

A number of Premier League stars have attracted interest from Saudi Arabia this summer and some have even made the move there - and Newcastle may be hoping that Saint-Maximin follows in their footsteps.

The 26-year-old only recorded one goal and five assists in 25 league appearances last term and with this in mind, Eddie Howe's side could be open to letting him go.

Barnes, meanwhile, scored 13 league goals during the 2022/23 campaign and can count himself unlucky to have been relegated with the Foxes, with Enzo Maresca's side narrowly missing out on survival following Everton's final day win.

Who else is in the race for Harvey Barnes?

West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for the Englishman, with the Hammers the club that seem to be the most heavily linked with Barnes at this stage along with Newcastle.

David Moyes' side have a decent amount to spend following the sale of Declan Rice, who has joined Arsenal in a reported £105m deal.

How much will Harvey Barnes cost?

Barnes was reportedly valued at £40m, but The Times believes a £35m deal could be struck between the two sides.

And yesterday evening, the Daily Express revealed that £30m could be enough to persuade the Foxes to cash in.

The player still has two years left on his contract which gives the Midlands side the opportunity to demand a big fee for him - but whether the player pushes for an exit or not could potentially determine how much he is sold for.

Are Newcastle United right to try and sell Allan Saint-Maximin to fund a move for Harvey Barnes?

Newcastle do need to be careful with their money.

They may have rich owners who can cope with massive losses - but they need to comply with financial fair play rules if they want to avoid the possibility of points deductions and embargoes.

Deductions are one thing - but embargoes can be just as harmful because that will restrict who they can bring in - if they are allowed to bring in anyone at all.

And if they were placed under an embargo, that would be a real step back for them in their quest to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal in the next few years.

Considering the wealth of their owners and the potential they have, competing for the title and cups in the coming years simply must be their key aim but they will only be able to compete if they can operate freely in the transfer market.

And if that means selling an asset like Saint-Maximin to secure the services of Barnes, Eddie Howe's side should be prepared to do that.

The Frenchman wasn't hugely effective last season anyway, so that has probably made it an easy decision for the Magpies to try and offload him.