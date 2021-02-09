Newcastle United star takes aim at Sunderland with cheeky social media message

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has had a dig at Sunderland on social media, as he cheekily reminded fans that their club aren’t in the Premier League.

The Frenchman only joined the Magpies in the summer of 2019, so he has yet to experience a Tyne-Wear derby on the pitch.

However, he clearly knows all about the rivalry, as he has regularly taken to Twitter to have digs at the Black Cats, with his latest coming today.

In response to a fan that mentioned Sunderland, Saint-Maximin used a clip of The Weeknd from the half-time Super Bowl where he looks lost, and he accompanied it with; ‘The Premier League calendar looking for Sunderland season after season’.

As you would expect, the tweet went down very well with the Newcastle fans, with it bringing thousands of retweets and likes. Meanwhile, Sunderland fans were quick to remind the winger that this isn’t the first time he has tweeted about their club.

There’s still an outside chance that the two clubs could be in the same division next season, as Sunderland chase promotion to the Championship, but Steve Bruce’s side are ten points clear in their battle to survive in the top-flight.

The verdict

Saint-Maximin is very active on social media, and you have to say the way he interacts with his fans is far more entertaining than the average player.

Of course, he’s taking his chance to have a few digs at Sunderland, which his own support will enjoy.

Ultimately, it’s just a shame the derby hasn’t been played for a while, but the Black Cats will hope to get a step closer to the Premier League this season, and the signs are positive under Lee Johnson.

