Hull City goalkeeper Karl Darlow could be heading out of Newcastle United this summer, with the club said to be "open" to a transfer.

That's according to HullLive who claim the 32-year-old is a top target for the Tigers during the next transfer window.

Darlow signed for Hull in January on loan from the Magpies, and has played 12 times for the club so far, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

He is a key player in Liam Rosenior's side and has helped guide them to a mid-table finish, conceding just 14 goals so far.

Hull only gained promotion back to the second tier in 2021 after winning League One, but are comfortable in 14th place in the table heading into the final game of the campaign.

Could Darlow depart Newcastle permanently for Hull this summer?

A report from HullLive has emerged revealing that Darlow ‘remains a top transfer target’ for Hull and Rosenior, and that his parent club Newcastle are ‘believed to be open to doing a deal’ for Darlow.

The Hull City boss is said to be set to hold discussions with Darlow over his future, per the Hull Daily Mail, and a move now appears to be possible.

Darlow's contract at St. James' Park expires in 2025, and Hull are said to hold an option for a permanent contract.

Eddie Howe currently has a number of goalkeepers ahead of Darlow in the pecking order at Newcastle, with Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, and Loris Karius at his disposal.

The 32-year-old is surplus to requirements and in line to be sold, he is one of a number of players believed to be up for sale by Newcastle. The Athletic are reporting that the club will listen to bids for a number of other fringe players as well — such as Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis, and Jamaal Lascelles.

He has been at Newcastle for nine years since joining from Nottingham Forest, but looks set to depart for a new challenge this coming transfer window.

Should Hull make the move for Darlow?

Darlow would be an incredibly smart signing by Hull, and has already become a key figure at the MKM stadium in his short stay.

There may well be other interest in his signature, but Hull should head the front of the queue for his services after a productive spell with the club so far.

There's a nice blend of youth and experience developing in East Yorkshire, and Darlow would help a side stabilise in the Championship for another season, adding valuable seniority to their dressing room