Newcastle United have opted not to pursue a move for Romeo Lavia this summer due to Southampton’s transfer demands.

According to The Athletic, the Magpies hold an interest in the 19-year-old.

Newcastle are currently in the market for a new midfielder, alongside the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

However, their pursuit of a new midfielder is unlikely to see them attempt the signing of Lavia or James Ward-Prowse as the valuation placed on them by the Saints has proven too high.

Who is interested in signing Romeo Lavia?

A number of high profile clubs are also already chasing the signing of Lavia, which could also have played a role in Newcastle’s decision.

The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked with the Belgian.

It has been reported that Chelsea and Liverpool have both overtaken Arsenal in their pursuit of the midfielder, but it remains unclear as of yet where the player will end up this summer, if he does depart the Saints.

Lavia has attracted plenty of attention off the back of his performances in the Premier League last season.

Despite Southampton’s relegation to the Championship, the youngster still stood out as an impressive figure in the side that possesses a lot of potential.

The former Manchester City academy prospect featured 29 times in the top flight, starting 26 games.

How much is Romeo Lavia worth?

It has been reported that Southampton are holding out for a £50 million fee in order to agree to a sale of the Lavia.

Man City hold a buy-back clause for the player that does not become active until the summer of 2024 that is worth £40 million, which has led to an eagerness from the Saints to sell this summer in order to extract maximum value.

Southampton signed the player for a reported £10.5 million last summer.

Is £50 million a fair valuation of Romeo Lavia?

Lavia has a lot of potential and has attracted a lot of attention from some of the country’s biggest clubs for good reason.

He would be a good signing for any of these clubs, and his age makes him a long-term prospect that could become a key part of his new team’s squad for the next 10 years.

That there are four sides looking to sign him this summer also strengthens Southampton’s hand, meaning they are well within their rights to charge a premium on a player that has a long-term contract with the Saints.

It remains to be seen where he will end up, but Newcastle pulling out of a move this early indicates that Lavia has his sights set elsewhere.