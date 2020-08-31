Newcastle United showing interest in 22-y/o Norwich star

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is reportedly interested in bringing Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis to the club, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old has been impressive for the Canaries and has been a key part of their most recent Championship title victory, and Premier League relegation.

With a long career ahead of him, Bruce sees him as a perfect player to strengthen what has been something of a problem position for the Magpies in recent years.

Lewis made 28 Premier League appearances for Norwich last season, and 42 in the Championship campaign before that whilst also earning 12 caps for Northern Ireland at international level.

It’s a move that would see Newcastle bring in a player who is tipped to go far in the game, and one that shows the club want to build for the future.

The Verdict

Lewis would be an excellent signing for any team in the Premier League, and because of his age he is the potential to go right to the very top, considering how good he already is.

If Norwich manage to keep him in the Championship then it would be quite remarkable to have two full-backs such as Max Aarons and Lewis to both be playing below the Premier League.

The Magpies must do everything they can to bring him in, and if he is played by Bruce then there’s no reason he can’t be their full-back for the next five to 10 years.