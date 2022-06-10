Newcastle United set to run rule over forward amid Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers interest

Newcastle United might yet decide to keep youngster Elliot Anderson at the club next season, with Chronicle Live reporting that his parent club are looking forward to watching him for them in pre-season.

The 19-year-old has been a target for both Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers so far this summer, with both sides seemingly intent on trying to seal a short-term deal for the player.

He went out on a similar deal last season, joining Rovers who are once again interested in the player. He played in 21 league outings for the League Two side last season as they soared into the promotion spots and sealed a place back in the third tier.

With seven goals and six assists along the way, the striker showed that his age is just a number, as he was solid in the Gas’ forward line. Now, the club want him back for their campaign in League One – but Wednesday have also been paying attention to Anderson and could try and launch their own move for him this summer.

Newcastle though have not given any inclination as to whether they will allow him out on loan again next season and it looks like his parent club are eager to see how he performs in pre-season. That’s because the Toon’s loan manager Shola Ameobi has told Chronicle Live that boss Eddie Howe ‘is going to have a look at him in pre-season’ – and if he likes what he sees, he might decide not to let him out again.

Pre-season then could be a key time for Anderson – and could help decide where he ends up playing in the next campaign.

Ameobi said: “We’re excited as a club to have him back and see where he is at. The manager is going to have a look at him in the preseason.

“We want more of that, and with Dan coming in, the more we can get those quality players into the building like Elliot Anderson and Kell Watts, the more we will be able to produce players who can hopefully step into the first team.”

The Verdict

Elliot Anderson has clearly shown that he is well capable of producing the goods in League Two – and if he was to seal a move back down to the fourth tier, he would certainly be able to be a good option in attack.

It looks like his next step though might be League One, with plenty of interest coming from that division. With the player yet to test himself in that league, it will be interesting to see how he fares if he does move there and whether he can manage the same kind of production he had in League Two or not.

It’s possible that Newcastle might want to keep hold of him though and perhaps use him as a squad option or they could even hold out to see if any Championship side wants him. It could all depend what Ameobi and Howe think of him in pre-season it seems – so if there is a possibility he might stay, then Wednesday and Rovers will be hoping he doesn’t impress so they can land him.

The youngster though has been excellent so far – and the next logical step is surely to keep giving him regular action further up the pyramid.