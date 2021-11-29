Newcastle United set to rival Tottenham, Southampton and West Ham in pursuit of in-demand West Brom player

Newcastle United have placed West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on their list of transfer targets to improve their options between the sticks in January, according to Calciomercato.

Johnstone’s future at West Brom has been in doubt throughout the first half of the season, following the Baggies turning down an offer of around £6 million from West Ham for him during the summer transfer window. The England international is still no closer to signing a new deal at the Hawthorns and that leaves Valerien Ismael’s side vulnerable to losing him as he heads into the final months of his contract.

It has already been reported that West Ham remain interested in potentially signing Johnstone, while Southampton have also been strongly linked with a potential swoop for the keeper.

A recent report from Sky Sports has also revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are also amongst the sides that are interested in adding Johnstone to their squad as his contract situation at the Hawthorns rumbles on.

1 of 30 1. Who does Charlie Austin currently play for? Reading QPR Luton Millwall

The latest report from Italian outlet Calciomercato has revealed that Newcastle are now potentially keen to make a move for Johnstone in January. That comes with Eddie Howe’s side wanting to add to their options in the goalkeeping department and they are now considering a move for the West Brom number one alongside interest in Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha.

The verdict

This should be a major concern for West Brom because Newcastle at the moment have the financial might to come in and tempt Johnstone into making an exit from the Hawthorns in January. It would be an attractive potential destination for the England international despite the Magpies currently sitting rock bottom of the Premier League table.

West Brom’s drop-off in form over recent weeks could mean that Johnstone no longer feels he needs to stay to help them earn promotion to the Premier League. That would make it very challenging for the Baggies to keep hold of him and it does seem like whether it be in the summer, or in January they will be saying goodbye to their number one keeper.

Given Newcastle’s resources following their recent takeover, if they were to come in with an offer to West Brom for Johnstone in January it might be very difficult for the Baggies to turn it down. The club have to consider the worth of the keeper to them this season, but it would also be an oversight to allow such an asset to leave on a free transfer next summer.