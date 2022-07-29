Newcastle United set to make transfer approach for Burnley man

Newcastle United are preparing to trigger the release clause of Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet, according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

It has been widely reported since the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League to the Championship that the versatile Ivorian can depart Turf Moor for a fee of £17.5 million.

This has been disputed by one particular report by Alan Nixon, who claims that the release clause has now been voided due to the fact that the figure managed to find itself into the public domain.

Despite this, the cash-rich Magpies are set to bid the value of the clause in order to try and bring the winger to St. James’ Park this summer.

Cornet was a success at the Clarets last season despite the eventual relegation, netting nine goals in 26 top flight appearances.

He could be set to follow in the footsteps of Dwight McNeil, Nick Pope and Nathan Collins back to the Premier League though, with West Ham United, Everton, Fulham and Nottingham Forest all reported to be keen as well in recent weeks.

The Verdict

Cornet will not be featuring this evening against Huddersfield Town for Burnley, but that is nothing to do with the transfer rumours circulating.

The Ivorian is not fit enough to take part against the Terriers, but considering how quick Dwight McNeil departed the club just 24 hours after it became apparent that Everton had made a bid, then Cornet could depart in similar fashion.

With the amount of clubs linked with Cornet though, you get the feeling it will be just a matter of time before he is the next high earner at Burnley to move on.

He proved last season that he is a Premier League-quality player, and he would definitely fit into Newcastle’s side as he can play all across the forward line – positions that Eddie Howe needs to strengthen this summer.