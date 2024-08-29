Newcastle United are reportedly set to make another bid for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford as they look to bring him to St. James' Park before Friday night's transfer deadline.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon, who claims that the Magpies are preparing a final offer for Trafford, after having an initial bid rejected earlier this summer.

The Magpies have been long-term admirers of Trafford, but their £16 million offer was turned down in June as it fell short of the Clarets' valuation.

However, with Belgian side Anderlecht showing interest in signing Odysseas Vlachadimos on loan, Newcastle are expected to make a fresh attempt to sign Trafford, despite the fact they would still have four senior goalkeepers on their books in Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie if the Greece international was to depart.

Burnley were said to be holding out for £30 million for Trafford, but they are now prepared to reduce their asking price to just over £20 million, which could see the two clubs reach an agreement after months of haggling.

Newcastle United lining up new James Trafford bid ahead of transfer deadline

Trafford joined Burnley from Manchester City last summer in a deal worth £19 million, but he endured a tough first season at Turf Moor as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League.

The 21-year-old began the season as Vincent Kompany's first choice, but after a number of unconvincing performances, he was dropped for Aro Muric in March, and he remained on the bench for the rest of the campaign.

James Trafford's stats for Burnley last season (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 28 Clean sheets 2 Goals conceded 62

With Muric departing the club for Ipswich Town this summer, Trafford regained his place between the sticks, and despite the speculation over his future, new head coach Scott Parker stated that he would be his number one.

"At this moment in time, he’s here. What you need to understand is that speculation is speculation. James is here and James has got the shirt, hence why he played," Parker told the Burnley Express earlier this month.

"To answer your question, is he the number one, at this moment in time he is.

"But in saying that he’s got someone behind him, or two others behind him that will push and try and get that shirt off him.

"What happens in the future? I don't know, I can’t answer that. But as of now, this is someone who I thought was brilliant on Monday night. He showed his quality again.

"He’s another one that had a tough season last year but he’s an exceptional keeper and he showed every bit of his quality on Monday night."

However, Burnley could now be set to lose Trafford as Newcastle prepare another bid, and he could become the latest player to leave the club after the departures of Wilson Odobert, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Anass Zaroury, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Dara O'Shea, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Zeki Amdouni and Wout Weghorst over the last two weeks.

Trafford may not be the only Clarets player heading out of the exit door on deadline day, with Maxime Esteve, Josh Brownhill, Han-Noah Massengo, Vitinho, Mike Tresor and Luca Koleosho all being linked with moves away.

Burnley can afford to sanction James Trafford departure following summer transfer moves

While Parker would no doubt be disappointed to see Trafford depart, his exit would not be as damaging as some of those who have left Turf Moor in recent days.

The Clarets already have the perfect replacement for Trafford at the club in new addition Vaclav Hladky, who helped Ipswich Town to automatic promotion from the Championship last season, while they have also signed Etienne Green to provide further competition for places.

Trafford is a player with huge potential, underlined by the fact he was called up to the senior England squad for the first time earlier this year, but while Burnley will have wanted to secure the maximum possible fee for his services, receiving over £20 million would still represent a good deal for the club.