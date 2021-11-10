Newcastle United secure figure from EFL club as Eddie Howe era begins to take shape

It’s been a strange one for Bournemouth fans this week, as they have seen former boss Eddie Howe take over in the Premier League with Newcastle – and they’ve now been handed a blow with the news from the Bournemouth Echo that he has taken Dan Hodges, the club’s Head of Sports Science, to his new club.

Howe is a revered figure with the Cherries, having led them from the obscurity of League One and the depths of the EFL into a strong, established Premier League outfit over the last few years. The former boss departed the club as they began to struggle in the top flight and the side have since found themselves back in the Championship.

Under the stewardship of Scott Parker, they have begun to look like a formidable force again and could soon find themselves playing Premier League football again.

If they get there, then they will once again cross paths with Howe, who is now leading Newcastle United. It won’t be the only familiar face they could bump into either with the news from the Bournemouth Echo that Dan Hodges will be joining the manager at St James’ Park.

Hodges has become a key figure at Bournemouth, leading up their Sports Science department. His work behind the scenes has been important to the Cherries, as they begun their rise into the top flight of English football – and now, the man is set to depart the team.

Bournemouth’s loss though will be Newcastle’s gain, as they look to establish themselves as a dominant force in the Premier League again.

The Verdict

It isn’t quite losing a manager or a key player but you cannot understate the importance of losing any member of backroom staff. The work that they put in behind the scenes that not many people think about is often crucial and it will therefore be a blow for Bournemouth to lose someone who has spent nearly ten years at the side.

Howe will certainly be benefitting from having a familiar face with him at Newcastle but it won’t be good news for Scott Parker or Bournemouth. However, they’re well on course for promotion and if they can keep the ship steady, they should still be okay.