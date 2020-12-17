Newcastle United reveal transfer plans regarding star amid recent EFL interest

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Newcastle United will do ‘everything they can’ to tie Dwight Gayle down to a new contract amid interest from the EFL.

The forward is out of contract next summer meaning that there has been a degree of uncertainty surrounding his future.

Gayle has struggled for fitness of late and has seemingly fallen down the pecking order at at St James’ Park leading to speculation that he could be allowed to move on as early as January.

A number of ‘top clubs’ in the Championship had been tipped to make a move for the player in January, but will now face an uphill battle after he reestablished himself in the first team fold.

Gayle has struggled with injuries but has since featured in each of the Magpies’ last two fixtures – including a goalscoring return against West Brom at the weekend.

It seems that those performances have reminded the Newcastle United boss of what he can offer with a potential new deal now in the pipeline.

Asked about his future, as quoted by Chronicle Live, Bruce said: “Certainly, we’ll do everything we can to get him tied up.

“Obviously, he’s been struggling with an injury but I think we’ll do our best and I hope that he can stay.”

He added: “In the 18 months I’ve been here, unfortunately, Dwight has probably been injured for 12 of them. He had a really good period at the back end of last season where he got himself into the team.

“I think he scored four or five goals and he will give us something else, which is vitally important in these games, which are coming thick and fast.”

The Verdict

While it’s been a while since Dwight Gayle was linked with a move, this will certainly be a blow for clubs in the Championship.

Several clubs will have been keeping an eye on the situation as they plan ahead to next summer.

A potential free transfer for the pacey striker would have been a big boost, but it seems that an extended stay on Tyneside could now be on the horizon.