Newcastle United remain interested in striking deal for AFC Bournemouth star

Premier League side Newcastle United have retained their long-term interest in AFC Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly despite the Cherries’ promotion to the top tier, as per talkSPORT.

The Magpies’ boss Eddie Howe first recruited Kelly when he was at the Vitality Stadium, recruiting him in 2019 and spending one season together before the 44-year-old’s departure at the end of the 2019/2o season.

Since Howe’s departure, 23-year-old Kelly has continued to progress, establishing himself as one of the more capable central defenders in the division as played a crucial part in getting Scott Parker’s side back to the top flight at the end of last term.

With this, the south-coast side may be more confident of retaining the Englishman whose contract at the Vitality expires in the summer of 2024, enabling them to hold out for a sizeable fee for one of their prized assets.

Under their new owners though, Newcastle have the ability to go the extra mile with their funds to try and lure the 23-year-old to St James’ Park, even if they have to pay over the odds to land his signature.

In a blow to the Tyneside outfit though, Kelly is expected to sign a fresh deal on the south coast this summer, though an agreement is yet to be announced and that could give Howe’s side a glimmer of hope in their potential quest to land him.

The Verdict:

With Jamaal Lascelles potentially departing St James’ Park, this could be a good addition for the Magpies if they are able to get a deal over the line, though they will certainly have to pay over the odds to land him.

This deal may even be harder to conclude now compared to when Parker’s side were in the Championship – because if they had remained in the second tier – they may have admitted defeat in their quest to retain the 23-year-old.

But with the club now in the top tier and the south-coast outfit desperate to keep their prized assets to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the top flight, the Magpies may find it nearly impossible to strike a deal.

Bournemouth can also utilise their promotion as a weapon – because Kelly is probably more likely to sign fresh terms whilst the club are in the top tier – especially now he’s firmly settled into life in Dorset.

This is why Howe’s side should have other irons in the fire going into the window because they may be more successful in luring other targets to St James’ Park, especially with the funds the 44-year-old may have at his disposal in the coming months.